PRICING NOTICE: Publication of low-carbon, low phosphorous ferro-chrome prices

All three prices will next be published on Friday January 11. These assessments will reflect market activity occurring since December 14. The prices were rolled over on December 28 due to office closures in Europe in line with the Fastmarkets pricing methodology.

Fastmarkets’ Price Book will be updated accordingly.

To provide feedback on these prices or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Jon Stibbs by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Jon Stibbs, re: low-carbon and low phosphorous ferro-chrome prices.

