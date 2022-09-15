Methodology Contact us Login

Pricing Notice: Random Lengths International to Retire Brazilian Plywood Prices

September 15, 2022
Pricing notice

Random Lengths International will move forward with its proposal to retire seven price assessments of Brazilian plywood exported to the U.S. The prices are published in both U.S. dollars per 1,000 square feet and in U.S. dollars per cubic meter, f.o.b. truck, U.S. Gulf and East Coast ports.

We have determined that buyers and sellers of Brazilian plywood exported to the U.S. now base prices off the published prices of Southern Pine plywood, f.o.b. U.S. mill. As a result, sources reporting prices and information for this segment of the U.S. import market have declined to the point that assessing these prices is no longer possible.

Several comments were received in favor of this series of prices being retained. But given an inability to convert those commenters and other sources to committed data providers, we have decided to proceed with the retirement of the prices. This change will be effective with the August 11, 2021, issue of Random Lengths International.

For comments and queries on this decision, please send email to:
pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

For other Random Lengths Pricing Notices, please see:
http://www.rlpi.com/Pricing-Notices/

For more information on Random Lengths assessment methodology, please see:
http://www.rlpi.com/Methodology/

