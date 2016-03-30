PRICING NOTICE: Realignment of March UK domestic scrap prices

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

After a review of the most recent transactions, Steel First has revised the outright assessment prices.

Please note that the upward realignment was a reset of the underlying outright prices and is unrelated to actual market price changes on the day of the realignment.

Listed below are the grades affected by the change, the new prices and the amount of the adjustment.

Consequently, the most recent assessments were backdated to March 11, 2016.

For queries and comments, please contact Vera Blei, editor of Steel First, at vblei@steelfirst.com.



