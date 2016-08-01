PRICING NOTICE: Rebranding of daily coking coal indices
Steel First will be incorporated into the Metal Bulletin website this month to provide one dedicated platform for all our metals pricing and market news.
As part of this one-platform integration, the daily Steel First coking coal indices will be rebranded under Metal Bulletin.
The revised names of the indices will be as follows:
Metal Bulletin Coking Coal Index – Premium Hard Coking Coal $ per tonne cfr China
Metal Bulletin Coking Coal Index – Hard Coking Coal $ per tonne cfr China
Metal Bulletin Coking Coal Index – Premium Hard Coking Coal $ per tonne fob Australia
Metal Bulletin Coking Coal Index – Hard Coking Coal $ per tonne fob Australia
The methodology and specifications of the indices will remain unchanged.
If you have any questions, please contact raw materials editor Daisy Tseng at daisy.tseng@metalbulletinasia.com.