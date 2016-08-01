PRICING NOTICE: Rebranding of daily coking coal indices

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

As part of this one-platform integration, the daily Steel First coking coal indices will be rebranded under Metal Bulletin.

The revised names of the indices will be as follows:

Metal Bulletin Coking Coal Index – Premium Hard Coking Coal $ per tonne cfr China

Metal Bulletin Coking Coal Index – Hard Coking Coal $ per tonne cfr China

Metal Bulletin Coking Coal Index – Premium Hard Coking Coal $ per tonne fob Australia

Metal Bulletin Coking Coal Index – Hard Coking Coal $ per tonne fob Australia

The methodology and specifications of the indices will remain unchanged.

If you have any questions, please contact raw materials editor Daisy Tseng at daisy.tseng@metalbulletinasia.com.

