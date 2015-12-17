PRICING NOTICE: Reduction in frequency of low carbon ferro-chrome quotations

Metal Bulletin proposes to reduce the frequency with which it publishes its low carbon ferro-chrome price quotations.

Metal Bulletin publishes two price quotations for low carbon ferro-chrome; material with 0.10% carbon and material with 0.06% carbon.

The proposal comes in response to a reduction in spot activity in recent months, meaning fewer data points are being submitted on a weekly basis.

From January 29, the frequency of publication would be reduced from weekly to once every two weeks (fortnightly), on Fridays. Publication time would still be between 14:00 and 15:00 London time.

The frequency of the quotations may return to weekly if spot activity increases.

Market participants have until January 25 to respond to this notice.

The rest of the specifications would be unchanged and the full specifications for low carbon ferro-chrome (0.10% C) and low carbon ferro-chrome (0.06% C) would be as follows:

Description: Low carbon ferro-chrome (Europe)

Price: $ per lb (of chrome contained), delivered consumer works, Europe

Cr: 65% basis (range 60-70% Cr)

C: 0.1% max, excluding material up to 0.06% C max

Si: 1.5% max

P: 0.05% max

S: 0.05% max

Form: Lumps in the range of 10-100mm, 90% min

Packaging: Big bags of 1 tonne or producer’s steel drums, each 500kg

Lot size and tolerance: 25 tonnes minimum

Payment terms: 30 days, other payment terms normalised

Assessment: On Fridays, fortnightly by Metal Bulletin’s London office, except when that office is closed for public holidays. Such times will be notified well in advance

Publication: Between 2pm and 3pm London time Fridays

Description: Low carbon (0.06%) ferro-chrome, Europe

Price: $ per lb (of chrome contained), delivered consumer works, Europe

Cr: 65% basis (range 60-70% Cr)

C: 0.06% max

Si: 1.5% max

P: 0.05% max

S: 0.05% max

Form: Lumps in the range of 10-100mm, 90% min

Packaging: Big bags of 1 tonne or producer’s steel drums, each 500kg

Lot size and tolerance: 25 tonnes minimum

Payment terms: 30 days, other payment terms normalised

Assessment: On Fridays, fortnightly by Metal Bulletin’s London office, except when that office is closed for public holidays. Such times will be notified well in advance

Publication: Between 2pm and 3pm London time on Fridays

Comments and questions on this should be sent to Janie Davies: jdavies@metalbulletin.com

Questions relating to Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and policy should be sent to market data and compliance manager Paolo Sorze at psorze@metalbulletin.com or Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison at aharrison@metalbulletin.com

Janie Davies

jdavies@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @janiedavies_mb