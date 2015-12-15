PRICING NOTICE: Reduction in frequency of V2O5 quotation

Metal Bulletin plans to reduce the frequency with which it publishes the vanadium pentoxide price quotation in Europe from Friday January 29.

The market is agreed to be often extremely illiquid and the change is aimed at allowing Metal Bulletin to capture a larger number of data points, from as many market participants as possible.

From January 29, the frequency of publication would be reduced from twice a week, to once a week on Fridays. Publication time would still be between 14:00 and 15:00 London time.

Market participants have until January 25 to respond to this notice.

The chemical specification and delivery terms would be as follows:

Price: Vanadium pentoxide min 98% in-warehouse Rotterdam $/lb V2O5

Basis: In-warehouse Rotterdam

Currency: USD

Unit: per lb V2O5

Min lot size: 18 tonnes (+/- 5%)

Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalised

Quality: 98.00% min; Si 0.25% max; Fe 0.30% max; S 0.03% max; P 0.05% max; As 0.02% max; Na2+K2O 1.50% max.

Form: Brown flake

Publication: Weekly. Between 2pm and 3pm London time on Friday

Comments and questions on this should be sent to Claire Hack at chack@metalbulletin.com

Questions relating to Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and policy should be sent to Metal Bulletin market data and compliance manager Paolo Sorze at paolo.sorze@metalbulletin.com or Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison at aharrison@metalbulletin.com

Claire Hack

chack@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @clairehack_mb

