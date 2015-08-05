PRICING NOTICE: Singapore SG50 public holiday

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Singapore has introduced a one-off public holiday on August 7 to mark 50 years of independence (SG50).

The announcement was made after Metal Bulletin and Steel First published their pricing holiday schedule for 2015.

Weekly indices that are normally published on a Friday will be published on the preceding working day, Thursday August 6, reflecting pricing data from that week’s working days.

In line with the previously announced holiday schedule, the Metal Bulletin Iron Ore indices and the Steel First Coking Coal indices will not be published on Monday August 10, which is the National Day public holiday in Singapore.