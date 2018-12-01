PRICING NOTICE: South America flat steel import prices delayed
Fastmarkets’ South America import flat steel prices, which include plate, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil and galvanized, will be published after the usual pricing deadline on Friday November 30 due to an editor error.
Prices are updated every Friday. Fastmarkets’ price books and databases will be updated late as a result.
To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Thorsten Schier by email to: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Thorsten Schier, re: South America import flats.
To see all Fastmarkets pricing methodology and specification documents go to www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology