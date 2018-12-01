PRICING NOTICE: South America flat steel import prices delayed

Prices are updated every Friday. Fastmarkets’ price books and databases will be updated late as a result.

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Thorsten Schier by email to: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Thorsten Schier, re: South America import flats.

To see all Fastmarkets pricing methodology and specification documents go to www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology