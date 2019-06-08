PRICING NOTICE: South America import aluminium-zinc alloy coated steel coil

Market participants have been reporting significant liquidity in this market, with steady volumes being traded weekly.

Based on the most widely traded product specification, the weekly price assessment for South America import aluminium-zinc alloy coated steel coil would track material of 0.40mm thickness and az100-az120 coating grade in average volumes of 1,000-5,000 tonnes.

The launch will take place, subject to market feedback, on June 21. The original consultation period for this proposed launch ended on May 31, with the price to be launched on June 7.

Fastmarkets has no financial interest in the level or direction of the assessment.

