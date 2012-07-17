PRICING NOTICE: Specification review of twice-weekly European ferro-vanadium price assessment

Following an assessment review, Metal Bulletin is proposing to define the specifications for its twice-weekly European ferro-vanadium price assessment in more detail.

The vanadium content will be tightened to 78-82%, and the other specifications and terms will be defined as follows below. Material that is bought and sold on different terms or specifications will be normalised according to prevailing market conditions.

Price: US$ per kg V content in-warehouse Rotterdam

Vanadium content: 78-82%

Aluminium: 1.5-2%

Phosphorus: 0.1% max

Sulphur: 0.1% max

Silicon: 2% max

Carbon: 0.3% max

Manganese: 2% max

Normal volume: 20 metric tonnes, 5-10 tonnes is acceptable

Form/size: lumps 5-50mm

Packing: 250kg drums-1000kg big bags

Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalised

Publication: Wednesdays and Fridays at 2pm London time

Assessed: twice weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays, with the exception of bank holidays in the UK, and other periods when the London office is closed. Such times will be notified well in advance.

Please provide comments to Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison by Tuesday July 31.

Alex Harrison

aharrison@metalbulletin.com