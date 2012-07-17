PRICING NOTICE: Specification review of twice-weekly European ferro-vanadium price assessment
Following an assessment review, Metal Bulletin is proposing to define the specifications for its twice-weekly European ferro-vanadium price assessment in more detail.
The vanadium content will be tightened to 78-82%, and the other specifications and terms will be defined as follows below. Material that is bought and sold on different terms or specifications will be normalised according to prevailing market conditions.
Price: US$ per kg V content in-warehouse Rotterdam
Vanadium content: 78-82%
Aluminium: 1.5-2%
Phosphorus: 0.1% max
Sulphur: 0.1% max
Silicon: 2% max
Carbon: 0.3% max
Manganese: 2% max
Normal volume: 20 metric tonnes, 5-10 tonnes is acceptable
Form/size: lumps 5-50mm
Packing: 250kg drums-1000kg big bags
Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalised
Publication: Wednesdays and Fridays at 2pm London time
Assessed: twice weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays, with the exception of bank holidays in the UK, and other periods when the London office is closed. Such times will be notified well in advance.
Please provide comments to Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison by Tuesday July 31.
Alex Harrison
aharrison@metalbulletin.com