PRICING NOTICE: Specifications review of weekly cfr China Iron Ore Pellets assessment

The Fe content will be tightened from a 65-66% Fe range to 65%. Transactions within a range of 60% Fe to 70% Fe will be taken into account for the assessment and normalised to 65% using prevailing market mechanisms.

The full specification for the assessment is as follows:

Price: US$ per dry metric tonne, cfr China

Fe content: Base 65%, Range 60% to 70%

Silica: Base 4.5%, Maximum 6.0%

Alumina: Base 0.4%, Maximum 0.8%

Phosphorus: Base 0.03%, Maximum 0.05%

Sulphur: Base 0.01%, Maximum 0.02%

Moisture: Base 2.0%, Maximum 3.0%

Compression strength: Base 220daN, Minimum 180daN

Trade size: Minimum 10,000 tonnes

Delivery port: Base Qingdao-Rizhao-Lianyungang, normalised for any Chinese mainland sea port

Delivery period: Within eight weeks

Payment terms: LC on sight

Publication: Friday at 3pm London time

Please provide comments by June 27 2012 to Vera Blei, Steel Editor at vblei@metalbulletin.com.