PRICING NOTICE: Splitting of selected regional steel assessments

Following an assessment review, Metal Bulletin is proposing the following changes to the regional breakdown of its steel prices portfolio.

Split of weekly EU Imports and Domestic assessments into two regional assessments – Northern Europe and Southern Europe

The following weekly EU Imports and Domestic assessments will be split into Northern Europe and Southern Europe to reflect the regional value differentials and collected transaction data:

Rebar

Wire Rod

Hot Rolled Coil

Cold Rolled Coil

Hot-dip Galvanized Coil

Plate (Imports)

Sections (Domestic)



The historic EU data series will be attached to each of the new regional assessments.

The change will become effective on April 25 2012. For queries and comments, please contact Vera Blei, steel editor, at vblei@metalbulletin.com.

Split of weekly CIS Domestic assessments into Russian and Ukrainian Domestic assessments and base currency change to local currencies

The following CIS Domestic assessments will be split into Russian and Ukrainian Domestic assessments:



Rebar

Hot Rolled Coil

Cold Rolled Coil

At the same time, Metal Bulletin is proposing to rebase the assessment from $ per tonne to Russian roubles and Ukrainian hryvnias, respectively, to reflect the main currency of trade and collected transaction data.

The historic CIS data series rebased to the respective local currencies will be attached to each of the new country assessments.

The historic $ per tonne data will remain available for subscribers on request.

The change will become effective on April 30 2012. For queries and comments, please contact Vera Blei, steel editor, at vblei@metalbulletin.com.

Split of weekly CIS Exports Pig Iron assessments into CIS Baltic Sea and CIS Black Sea assessments

The weekly CIS Exports Pig Iron assessment will be split into the CIS Baltic Sea and CIS Black Sea assessments to reflect the regional value differentials and collected transaction data.

The historic CIS data series will be attached to each of the new regional assessments.

The change will become effective on April 26 2012. For queries and comments, please contact Vera Blei, steel editor, at vblei@metalbulletin.com.

