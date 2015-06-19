PRICING NOTICE: Steel First pricing methodology webinar on June 24
Steel First will hold a pricing methodology webinar on Wednesday June 24 at 2.30pm London time.
Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.
Agenda
Learn more about Steel First and its parent company Metal Bulletin.
See examples of Steel First’s global pricing coverage with latest market trends.
Get an insight into Steel First’s price assessment process and methodology.
Understand the compliance framework and technology that support Steel First’s pricing.
Q&A – your opportunity to pose questions to the editor and compliance manager.
Speakers
Vera Blei – Steel First editor
Paolo Sorze – compliance manager
To register please click on this link or register through the Steel First homepage.