PRICING NOTICE: SteelBenchmarker prices
Metal Bulletin is proposing to discontinue publishing the SteelBenchmarker prices listed below.
The following SteelBenchmarker prices will be discontinued from May 26 this year:
SteelBenchmarker World export market standard plate $ per tonne
SteelBenchmarker Western Europe cold rolled coil $ per tonne
SteelBenchmarker Western Europe cold rolled coil € per tonne
SteelBenchmarker USA rebar east of the Mississippi $ per tonne
SteelBenchmarker Western Europe standard plate $ per tonne
SteelBenchmarker Western Europe standard plate € per tonne
If you have any comments on this, please contact Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison on aharrison@metalbulletin.com