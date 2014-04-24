Contact Us Login

PRICING NOTICE: SteelBenchmarker prices

Metal Bulletin is proposing to discontinue publishing the SteelBenchmarker prices listed below.

April 24, 2014 12:33 AM
Price notices

The following SteelBenchmarker prices will be discontinued from May 26 this year:

SteelBenchmarker World export market standard plate $ per tonne

SteelBenchmarker Western Europe cold rolled coil $ per tonne

SteelBenchmarker Western Europe cold rolled coil € per tonne

SteelBenchmarker USA rebar east of the Mississippi $ per tonne

SteelBenchmarker Western Europe standard plate $ per tonne

SteelBenchmarker Western Europe standard plate € per tonne

If you have any comments on this, please contact Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison on aharrison@metalbulletin.com

