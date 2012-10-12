PRICING NOTICE: Suspension of manganese ore 48-50% Mn ore price; launch of new prices
Metal Bulletin plans to stop its assessment of 48-50% Mn manganese ore prices from October 26, and instead publish two indexes from October 12: a 44% Mn ore, cif Tianjin, and a 38% Mn ore, fob Port Elizabeth.
The two indices will be published weekly at 2pm on a Friday.
To discuss the specifications, methodology or prices, or comment on the suspension of the publication of the 48-50% price, please contact Metal Bulletin editor, Alex Harrison.
The methodology relating to the manganese ore indexes can be accessed here.
