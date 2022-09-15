PRICING NOTICE: Switch to using monthly wood products forecasts in IC dashboards

With effect from June 2021, Fastmarkets RISI has switched to using monthly wood products forecasts in dashboards on the Intelligence Center.

Previously Fastmarkets RISI had shown quarterly forecasts for wood products, as for other grades. However, due to the extreme volatility in the markets at present, this has led to discrepancies between the forecasts and the underlying price assessment series. We believe that monthly forecasts will be more relevant to customers.

