Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

PRICING NOTICE: Switch to using monthly wood products forecasts in IC dashboards

September 15, 2022
By RISI Editors
Pricing notice

With effect from June 2021, Fastmarkets RISI has switched to using monthly wood products forecasts in dashboards on the Intelligence Center.

Previously Fastmarkets RISI had shown quarterly forecasts for wood products, as for other grades. However, due to the extreme volatility in the markets at present, this has led to discrepancies between the forecasts and the underlying price assessment series. We believe that monthly forecasts will be more relevant to customers.

For comments and queries, please email: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing methodology and specification documents see here.

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing notices please see here.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed