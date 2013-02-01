PRICING NOTICE: Technical error delays Chinese steel prices
Due to a technical error, the Asian steel prices for Chinese exports, Chinese imports, Eastern and Southern Chinese domestic, iron ore pellets, Chinese domestic heavy scrap and Chinese domestic pig iron have not been updated. These prices will be published online on Monday February 4.
