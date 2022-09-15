Methodology Contact us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Technical issue affects UK Unbleached Sack Kraft price assessment

September 15, 2022
By Ben FisherNews Editorppi europe
Pricing notice

Fastmarkets RISI recently experienced a technical issue which caused the price assessment value on the high end for Unbleached Sack Kraft 80-g+, UK, GBP to appear incorrectly in the online price watch for a short period of time around May 21. The issue has since been resolved and the price assessment is currently reflected correctly. The price assessment in the PPI Europe PDF was not affected.

For queries or comments, please contact pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

