PRICING NOTICE: Tin spot premium 99.9% $ per tonne in-warehouse Rotterdam, to include metal content of up to 99.95%
Metal Bulletin prices European tin premiums for 99.9% pure material as per the specifications below:
Metal Bulletin’s European tin premiums for 99.9% pure material includes materials matching the specifications outlined below, to include metal content up to 99.95%
Price: $ per tonne tin above LME price, in-warehouse Rotterdam
Tin: 99.9%
Al: 0.001% max
As: 0.03% max
Bi: 0.03% max
Cd: 0.001% max
Cu: 0.05% max
Fe: 0.01% max
Pb: 0.05% max
Sb: 0.05% max
Zn: 0.001% max
Total max: 0.10%
Total impurities must not exceed 0.10%
Form: Ingot
Ingot weight: 25 kg
Ingots per bundle: 40
Bundle weight: 1 tonne (+/- 0.5%)
Tin: 99.93%
Al: 0.001% max
As: 0.01% max
Bi: 0.03% max
Cd: 0.001% max
Cu: 0.05% max
Fe: 0.01% max
Pb: 0.03% max
Sb: 0.015% max
Zn: 0.001% max
Total max: 0.07%
Total impurities must not exceed 0.07%
Form: Ingot
Ingot weight: 25 kg
Ingots per bundle: 40
Bundle weight: 1 tonne (+/- 0.5%)
Tin: 99.95%
Al: 0.001% max
As: 0.01% max
Bi: 0.03% max
Cd: 0.001% max
Cu: 0.05% max
Fe: 0.01% max
Pb: 0.01% max
Sb: 0.015% max
Zn: 0.001% max
Total max: 0.05%
Total impurities must not exceed 0.05%
Form: Ingot
Ingot weight: 25 kg
Ingots per bundle: 40
Bundle weight: 1 tonne (+/- 0.5%)
Payment terms: cash; other payment terms normalised
Assessment: on Wednesdays and Fridays by Metal Bulletin’s London office, except when that office is closed for public holidays. Such dates will be notified well in advance.
Publication: between 2pm and 3pm London time on Wednesdays and Fridays
