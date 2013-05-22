PRICING NOTICE: Tin spot premium 99.9% $ per tonne in-warehouse Rotterdam, to include metal content of up to 99.95%

Metal Bulletin’s European tin premiums for 99.9% pure material includes materials matching the specifications outlined below, to include metal content up to 99.95%

Price: $ per tonne tin above LME price, in-warehouse Rotterdam

Tin: 99.9%

Al: 0.001% max

As: 0.03% max

Bi: 0.03% max

Cd: 0.001% max

Cu: 0.05% max

Fe: 0.01% max

Pb: 0.05% max

Sb: 0.05% max

Zn: 0.001% max

Total max: 0.10%

Total impurities must not exceed 0.10%

Form: Ingot

Ingot weight: 25 kg

Ingots per bundle: 40

Bundle weight: 1 tonne (+/- 0.5%)

Tin: 99.93%

Al: 0.001% max

As: 0.01% max

Bi: 0.03% max

Cd: 0.001% max

Cu: 0.05% max

Fe: 0.01% max

Pb: 0.03% max

Sb: 0.015% max

Zn: 0.001% max

Total max: 0.07%

Total impurities must not exceed 0.07%

Form: Ingot

Ingot weight: 25 kg

Ingots per bundle: 40

Bundle weight: 1 tonne (+/- 0.5%)

Tin: 99.95%

Al: 0.001% max

As: 0.01% max

Bi: 0.03% max

Cd: 0.001% max

Cu: 0.05% max

Fe: 0.01% max

Pb: 0.01% max

Sb: 0.015% max

Zn: 0.001% max

Total max: 0.05%

Total impurities must not exceed 0.05%

Form: Ingot

Ingot weight: 25 kg

Ingots per bundle: 40

Bundle weight: 1 tonne (+/- 0.5%)

Payment terms: cash; other payment terms normalised

Assessment: on Wednesdays and Fridays by Metal Bulletin’s London office, except when that office is closed for public holidays. Such dates will be notified well in advance.

Publication: between 2pm and 3pm London time on Wednesdays and Fridays

If you have any questions or comments to make on the specification for tin premiums, please email reporter Claire Hack at chack@metalbulletin.com