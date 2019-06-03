Contact Us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Turkey domestic ferrous scrap prices rolled over due to extended Eid holiday

Fastmarkets will roll over its Turkey domestic ferrous scrap prices on Monday June 3 because the country extended the Eid al-Fitr public holiday to last the entire week of Monday June 3 to Friday June 7.

June 03, 2019 05:47 PM

The holiday had originally been scheduled to begin on Tuesday June 4 this year.

The prices affected are Turkish domestic auto bundle scrap in lira per tonne delivered and Turkish domestic melting scrap from shipbreaking in $ per tonne delivered.

Normal price assessments will resume on Monday June 10.

The Fastmarkets ferrous holiday pricing schedule 2019-2020 has been updated accordingly. Click here to view the schedule.

