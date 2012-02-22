PRICING NOTICE: UK holidays affecting Metal Bulletin’s pricing
The following UK national holidays will affect Metal Bulletin’s pricing in 2012.
Metal Bulletin daily premiums and prices will be published daily, except for the following UK national holidays:
Good Friday - Friday April 6
Easter Monday - Monday April 9
Early May Bank Holiday - Monday May 7
Spring Bank Holiday - Monday June 4
Queen’s Diamond Jubilee - Tuesday June 5
Summer Bank Holiday - Monday August 27
Christmas Day - Tuesday December 25
Boxing Day - Wednesday December 26
There will also be no Metal Bulletin prices on Friday December 28, but premiums will be published.