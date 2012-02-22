PRICING NOTICE: UK holidays affecting Metal Bulletin’s pricing

The UK national holidays listed below will affect Metal Bulletin’s pricing in 2012.

Metal Bulletin daily premiums and prices will be published daily, except for the following UK national holidays:

Good Friday - Friday April 6

Easter Monday - Monday April 9

Early May Bank Holiday - Monday May 7

Spring Bank Holiday - Monday June 4

Queen’s Diamond Jubilee - Tuesday June 5

Summer Bank Holiday - Monday August 27

Christmas Day - Tuesday December 25

Boxing Day - Wednesday December 26

There will also be no Metal Bulletin prices on Friday December 28, but premiums will be published.

