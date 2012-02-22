Contact Us Login

PRICING NOTICE: UK holidays affecting Metal Bulletin’s pricing

The following UK national holidays will affect Metal Bulletin’s pricing in 2012.

February 22, 2012 10:05 AM

Metal Bulletin daily premiums and prices will be published daily, except for the following UK national holidays:

Good Friday - Friday April 6
Easter Monday - Monday April 9
Early May Bank Holiday - Monday May 7
Spring Bank Holiday - Monday June 4
Queen’s Diamond Jubilee - Tuesday June 5
Summer Bank Holiday - Monday August 27
Christmas Day - Tuesday December 25
Boxing Day - Wednesday December 26

There will also be no Metal Bulletin prices on Friday December 28, but premiums will be published.

