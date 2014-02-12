PRICING NOTICE: UK holidays affecting Metal Bulletin’s pricing reports

The UK national holidays listed below will affect Metal Bulletin pricing reports in 2014.

Metal Bulletin daily premiums will be rolled over from the previous business day on:

Good Friday – Friday April 18

Easter Monday – Monday April 21

Early May Bank Holiday – Monday May 5

Spring Bank Holiday – Monday May 26

Summer Bank Holiday – Monday August 25

Christmas Day – Thursday December 25

Boxing Day – Friday December 26

Metal Bulletin assessed prices for the London and Asian markets will also be rolled over from the previous price on Friday April 18, Friday December 26 and Wednesday December 31.

All prices will be backfilled in our system on the first working day following the national holiday.

Please note this publishing schedule for 2014 introduces a change from previous years, when Metal Bulletin did not publish nor rolled over prices from previous days on UK Bank Holidays.

editorial@metalbulletin.com

