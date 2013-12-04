PRICING NOTICE: UK holidays will shortly affect Metal Bulletin’s pricing reports
The UK national holidays listed below will affect Metal Bulletin pricing reports in December and January.
Christmas Day – Wednesday December 25
Boxing Day – Thursday December 26
New Year’s Day – Wednesday January 1
There will also be no Metal Bulletin prices on Friday December 27, but premiums will be published.
Pricing will resume on Friday January 3, 2014.