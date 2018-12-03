PRICING NOTICE: Update on proposal to amend specification of MB 65% Fe Iron Ore Index

The amendment was proposed to realign the base specification of the index with the prevailing quality of high-grade fines traded on the spot market, which would minimize the need for price normalization in the index-calculation process.

Feedback gathered from market participants has been supportive of the proposed changes because the amendments are also in line with longer-term expectations of product specifications in the high-grade fines segment. This will ensure the index remains more product-aligned in terms of quality further into the future.

As of December 3, the full new specifications for the MB 65% Fe Iron Ore Index are as follows:

Price: US$ per dry metric tonne, cfr China

Material origin: Brazil

Fe content: Base 65.0%, range 63.5-66%

Silica: Base 1.7%

Alumina: Base 1.5%

Phosphorus: Base 0.08%

Sulfur: Base 0.01%

Moisture: Base 9.0%

Granularity: >90%<10.0mm, <30%<0.15mm

Trade size: Minimum 30,000 tonnes

Payment terms: Payment at sight

Delivery port: Base Qingdao

Delivery period: Within 10 weeks

Publication: Daily at 6.30pm Singapore time

Data history: From August 2013

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Peter Hannah by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Peter Hannah, re: MBIOI-65-BZ.”