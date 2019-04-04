PRICING NOTICE: Updated Fastmarkets holiday pricing schedule for 2019 and 2020
The Fastmarkets pricing holiday schedule has been updated to reflect an amendment to the index calendar in the ores and alloys section.
Please click on the image below to view the updated Fastmarkets holiday pricing schedule for base metals, minors, ores & alloys and industrial minerals, and ferrous prices for 2019 and 2020.
The amendment brings the pricing calendar in line with Fastmarkets’ index methodologies.
To view all of the Fastmarkets’ index methodologies, click here