PRICING NOTICE: Updated Fastmarkets holiday pricing schedule for 2020

The Fastmarkets holiday pricing schedule has been updated to reflect the official announcement of public holidays in China for 2020.

November 28, 2019 09:45 AM

Please click on the image below to view the updated Fastmarkets holiday pricing schedule for base metals, minors, ores & alloys and industrial minerals, and ferrous prices for 2019 and 2020.

For all Fastmarkets price methodologies and specifications, visit: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology

