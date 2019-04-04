PRICING NOTICE: US, Latin American ferrous price assessments during Good Friday holiday

Latin American prices - including Brazilian slab and import hot-rolled coil - will be published on Thursday April 18, while US prices - including hot-rolled coil, steel plate and certain grades of wire rod - will be published on Monday April 22.

The change in holiday schedule will mean that the April monthly average for hot-rolled coil will include one fewer calculation day. The methodology for the US hot-rolled coil index, as well as Fastmarkets’ global pricing holiday calendar, have been amended to reflect these changes.

Click on the image below to view the Fastmarkets pricing holiday calendar.

To provide feedback on this change, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter for any of these price series, please contact Thorsten Schier by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Thorsten Schier, re: Good Friday.

To see all of Fastmarket AMM’s pricing methodology and specification documents, click here.