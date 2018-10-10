PRICING NOTICE: US Midwest HRC index consultation extended

The proposal to amend the index from weekly to daily, which was originally published on September 3, will enable Fastmarkets AMM to better reflect market activity in this ongoing period of unprecedented steel volatility.

The proposed specification will be as follows:

US Midwest Hot-Rolled Coil Index

Price type: Index

Gauge: 0.09 inch-0.38 inch thick x 48-72 inches wide

Quality: ASTM A1011 Commercial Steel and corresponding grades

Quantity: Minimum 50 tons

Location: fob US Midwest mill, normalized

Unit: US dollars per hundredweight

Frequency: Daily, by 5pm New York

Notes: Standard packing, raw materials surcharges included

To provide feedback on this index or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, contact Fastmarkets AMM steel correspondent Michael Cowden by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Michael Cowden, re: US Midwest Hot-Rolled Coil Index.

Fastmarkets AMM has no financial interest in the level or direction of the index.

