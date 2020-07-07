PRICING NOTICE: US rebar assessments changed to weekly
Fastmarkets has changed the frequency of its domestic and imported reinforcing bar assessments to weekly, and changed its domestic rebar assessment to a single price point rather than a range.
Following an extended consultation period, the new specifications are as follows, with changes highlighted in bold:
Assessment: MB-STE-0170 – Steel reinforcing bar (rebar), fob mill US
Quality: Grade 60, No5, ASTM A615 and equivalent. Size #5
Quantity: Min 500 tons
Location: fob Midwest mill
Unit: US dollar per hundredweight
Publication: Weekly, every Wednesday
Notes: Raw material surcharges included
Assessment: MB-STE-0171 – Steel reinforcing bar (rebar), import, loaded truck Port of Houston for immediate delivery
Quality: Commercial-quality rebar within standard tolerances. ASTM A615 and equivalent. Size #5
Quantity: Min 25 tons
Location: ddp loaded truck Port of Houston for immediate delivery
Unit: US dollar per short ton
Publication: Weekly, every Wednesday
To provide feedback on this change or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these assessments, please contact Patrick Fitzgerald by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Patrick Fitzgerald re: US rebar assessment.
To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please click here.