PRICING NOTICE: US rebar assessments changed to weekly

Following an extended consultation period, the new specifications are as follows, with changes highlighted in bold:

Assessment: MB-STE-0170 – Steel reinforcing bar (rebar), fob mill US

Quality: Grade 60, No5, ASTM A615 and equivalent. Size #5

Quantity: Min 500 tons

Location: fob Midwest mill

Unit: US dollar per hundredweight

Publication: Weekly, every Wednesday

Notes: Raw material surcharges included

Assessment: MB-STE-0171 – Steel reinforcing bar (rebar), import, loaded truck Port of Houston for immediate delivery

Quality: Commercial-quality rebar within standard tolerances. ASTM A615 and equivalent. Size #5

Quantity: Min 25 tons

Location: ddp loaded truck Port of Houston for immediate delivery

Unit: US dollar per short ton

Publication: Weekly, every Wednesday

To provide feedback on this change or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these assessments, please contact Patrick Fitzgerald by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Patrick Fitzgerald re: US rebar assessment.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please click here.