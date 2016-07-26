Contact Us Login

PRICING NOTICE: US steel import prices on cfr basis from Wednesday

Metal Bulletin sister title AMM will switch the basis of its price assessments for imported steel to cost and freight (cfr) from cost, insurance and freight (cif), effective Wednesday July 27.

July 26, 2016 12:18 AM

The change of basis follows a period of market consultation.

If you have any questions or comments on this change, please e-mail tschier@amm.com.

