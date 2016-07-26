PRICING NOTICE: US steel import prices on cfr basis from Wednesday
Metal Bulletin sister title AMM will switch the basis of its price assessments for imported steel to cost and freight (cfr) from cost, insurance and freight (cif), effective Wednesday July 27.
The change of basis follows a period of market consultation.
If you have any questions or comments on this change, please e-mail tschier@amm.com.