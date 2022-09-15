PRICING NOTICE: Veneer prices corrected

A number of prices in the Douglas Fir veneer section of today’s Random Lengths Panel Report were published incorrectly in the FAME portal due to a rounding glitch in the database. The database has been corrected.

The following price corrections are:

PAHG West Coast Veneer Douglas Fir CD 54-inchx8-ft 1/10-inch fob mill. Incorrect Price: $85.00 Correct Price: $84.75

PALW West Coast Veneer White Woods CD 27-inchx8-ft 1/8-inch fob mill. Incorrect Price: $90.00 Correct Price: $89.50

PAMW West Coast Veneer Douglas Fir CD rw 1/8-inch fob mill. Incorrect Price: $13.00 Correct Price: $12.75

PAMX West Coast Veneer Douglas Fir CD fishtails 1/8-inch fob mill. Incorrect Price: $14.00 Correct Price: $13.50

PALY West Coast Veneer White Woods CD fishtails 1/6-inch fob mill. Incorrect Price: $27.00 Correct Price: $26.75

PALU West Coast Veneer Douglas Fir CD 1/10-inch Mix. Incorrect Price: $71.00 Correct Price: $70.75

PAMY West Coast Veneer Douglas Fir CD 1/8-inch Mix. Incorrect Price: $91.00 Correct Price: $91.25

For comments and queries, please send email to: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

For other Random Lengths Pricing Notices, please see:

http://www.rlpi.com/Pricing-Notices/

For more information on Random Lengths assessment methodology, please see:

http://www.rlpi.com/Methodology/