PRICING NOTICE: Western plywood sheathing price corrected

April 28, 2023
Pricing noticeWood panel

EUGENE, OR, April 28, 2023 (Random Lengths) - The April 21 panel report included an incorrect price for Western plywood sheathing CD struc 1 3/8. Incorrectly entered source input drove a gain in the assessed price. The incorrect price of $515 (a $60 increase) has been corrected to $455 (no change).

Wstn ply sheath CD struc 1 3/8

INCORRECT PRICE: $515

CORRECTED PRICE: $455

For comments and queries, please send email to: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

For other Random Lengths Pricing Notices, please see:
http://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology/pricing-notices
For more information on Random Lengths assessment methodology, please see:
http://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology

