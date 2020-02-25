PRICING NOTICE: Wider delivery window for China export HRC index

This is to reflect the changing situation in the region, where steel mills are now taking orders for 1-2 months ahead, instead of just around one month.

The updated specifications for the index are as follows:

MB-STE-0144 - Steel hot-rolled coil index export, fob main port China, $/tonne

Quality: Q235B/SS400, width 1,250-1,800mm, thickness 3-14mm

Quantity: Min 1,000 tonnes

Location: fob Tianjin, China. Other ports normalized

Delivery window: 4-8 weeks

Unit: US$ per tonne

Payment terms: Letter of credit on sight

Publication: Daily, 4.30pm Shanghai time

Notes: Contains at least 0.0008% boron to qualify for tax rebate of 10%, subtracted from 13% VAT.

Data history as an assessment from February 2006 and as an index from October 2017

The amendment came into effect on February 24.

To provide feedback on this amendment or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this index, please contact Paul Lim and Miranda Song by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Paul Lim/Miranda Song, re: China export HRC index.’

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.