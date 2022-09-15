Pricing Rationale: NBSK CIF China

Massive downtime taken by large paper and board mills in China was mandated by the Chinese government, which is aiming to conserve energy and reduce emissions. That has weighed on NBSK pricing.

Suppliers lowered prices to lure in buyers, particularly for NBSK products not designated by the Shanghai Futures Exchange for futures deliveries.

The erosion brought both Canadian and Nordic NBSK levels to $780-830/tonne, with NBSK CIF China closing at $805/tonne, down $10/tonne from last week.