Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Pricing Rationale: NBSK CIF China

September 15, 2022
By Nick ChangEditorPPI AsiaRISI
Pricing notice

Huge downtime mandated by the Chinese government and taken by paper and board mills across the country this month is expected to continue in October and onwards, prompting Chinese buyers to cut pulp volumes. Pricing for pulp imports has seen escalating pressure as a result.

On top of weakening demand, pulp futures prices have been in decline. In response, sellers cut radiata pine prices further this week, by $15/tonne, following a cut of $30/tonne last week in their initial offers for October shipments. The erosion is weighing on NBSK prices.

Suppliers have kept prices intact for NBSK designated for futures deliveries so far but are looking at lowering prices after the seven-day National Day holiday that begins on October 1. Non-designated NBSK levels have edged down, though.

The drop led to both Canadian and Nordic NBSK levels clocking in this week at $760-830/tonne, down from last week’s $780-830/tonne, with NBSK CIF China closing at $795/tonne, down $10/tonne.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed