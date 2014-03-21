PRICING SEMINAR AVAILABLE NOW: How does Metal Bulletin assess metal prices?

How does Metal Bulletin assess metal prices? A user’s guide to Metal Bulletin’s prices, their specifications and their applications.

Editor Alex Harrison lask week discussed the prices that Metal Bulletin produces with the company’s md Raju Daswani and market data manager Paolo Sorze.

This web seminar provided an overview of our assessments and indices, and what purpose they serve, as well as describing the methodologies and specifications that Metal Bulletin uses to produce its prices.

