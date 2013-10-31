Profits from Cisa mills up 5% in August
Profits of member mills of China Iron & Steel Assn (Cisa) continued to increase in September, although at a slower rate than in the previous month, the assn said on Thursday October 31.
The member mills – which are mainly medium to large-sized steelmakers – recorded a combined profit of 3.266 billion yuan ($532.7 million) in September, up 4.8% compared with 3.1 billion yuan ($505.6 million) in August.
Cisa attributed the profit gain to the increase in investment returns.
During the first three quarters of this year, accumulated profit of the assn’s member mills totalled 11.276 billion yuan ($1.84 billion), reversing losses reported over the same period last year, according to Cisa figures.
Several major Chinese steelmakers including Wuhan Iron & Steel, Anshan Iron & Steel and Shagang have reported improved figures for January-September, as previously reported by Steel First.