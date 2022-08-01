Proposal to adjust Detroit bundles, busheling prices decision

The realignment will take place when the Detroit market settles in August, which is typically between the 1st-10th of the month. Fastmarkets will publish another update to this notice informing the market of the exact changes as soon as they happen.

Although Fastmarkets believes that its monthly trends have been correct, there has been feedback from the market that bundles and busheling scrap in Detroit no longer reflect actual transaction prices, owing in part due to market dislocations from the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

The specifications for the affected scrap grades are as follows:

MB-STE-0271 Steel scrap No1 bundles, consumer buying price, delivered mill Detroit

Assessment: No1 bundles

Quality: New black steel sheet scrap, clippings or skeleton scrap, compressed or hand bundled, to charging box size, and weighing not less than 75 pounds per cubic foot. (Hand bundles are tightly secured for handling with a magnet.) May include Stanley balls or mandrel wound bundles or skeleton reels, tightly secured. May include chemically detinned material. May not include old auto body or fender stock. Free of metal coated, limed, vitreous enameled, and electrical sheet containing over 0.50 percent silicon.

Location: Delivered mill, Detroit

Unit: USD per gross ton

Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th

Notes: ISRI Code: 208

MB-STE-0272 Steel scrap No1 busheling, consumer buying price, delivered mill Detroit

Assessment: No1 busheling

Quality: Clean steel scrap, not exceeding 12 inches in any dimensions, including new factory busheling (for example, sheet clippings, stampings, etc.). May not include old auto body and fender stock. Free of metal coated, limed, vitreous enameled, and electrical sheet containing over 0.50 percent silicon.

Location: Delivered mill, Detroit

Unit: USD per gross ton

Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th

Notes: ISRI Code: 207

The original notice for this consultation period was published on Friday June 10, 2022.

To provide feedback on this proposal, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the ferrous scrap assessments, please contact Sean Barry at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Sean Barry re: Detroit bundles/busheling prices.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.