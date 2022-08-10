Methodology Contact us Login

Proposal to adjust Houston turnings price

Fastmarkets is proposing a realignment of its dealer selling price for ferrous scrap machine shop turnings in Houston, effective from the September 2022 monthly settlement.

August 10, 2022
By Sean Barry
Pricing noticeFerrous scrap

Although Fastmarkets believes that its monthly trends have been correct, there has been feedback from the market that ferrous scrap turnings in Houston no longer reflect actual transaction prices, due in part to market dislocations from the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

As a result, Fastmarkets will hold a 30-day consultation period beginning Wednesday August 10, during which it invites comments and input from market participants. An update to this notice will be published on September 8. Any market adjustments to the ferrous scrap turnings price in Houston will be made in September prior to the monthly pricing settlement.

The specifications for the affected scrap grade are as follows:

MB-STE-0353
Assessment: Machine shop turnings
Quality: Clean steel or wrought iron turnings, free of iron borings, nonferrous metals in a free state, scale, or excessive oil. May not include badly rusted or corroded stock.
Location: fob US/Canada, specified city
Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net tons)
Publication: Monthly
Notes: ISRI Code: 219

To provide feedback on this proposal, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the ferrous scrap assessments, please contact Sean Barry at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Sean Barry re: Houston turnings price.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

