Proposal to adjust St Louis turnings price [update]

The dealer selling price for steel scrap machine shop turnings, fob dealer yard St Louis was assessed at $145 per gross ton on Friday September 9, representing a sideways move from the August trade and a $135-per-ton non-market adjustment. The price was previously assessed at $10 per ton for August.

Although Fastmarkets believes that its monthly trends have been correct, there has been feedback from the market that the turnings price in St Louis no longer reflects actual transaction prices, owing in part due to market dislocations from the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The specifications for the affected scrap grade are as follows:

MB-STE-0359 Machine shop turnings

Quality: Clean steel or wrought iron turnings, free of iron borings, nonferrous metals in a free state, scale or excessive oil. May not include badly rusted or corroded stock.

Location: fob dealer yard St Louis

Unit: USD per gross ton

Publication: Monthly

Notes: ISRI Code: 219

The original notice for this consultation period was published on August 9.

To provide feedback on this realignment, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the ferrous scrap assessments, please contact Sean Barry at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Sean Barry re: St Louis turnings price.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

