Proposal to amend coke 62% CSR, fob China specification: pricing notice

Fastmarkets proposes to amend the specification of its Chinese metallurgical coke export price assessment.

May 19, 2023
By Olivia Zhang
The coke strength after reaction (CSR) for the price will change to 65% from 62% to align more closely with the most common products traded in the spot market.

The newly proposed specifications are as follows:
MB-COA-0006 - Coke 65% CSR, fob China, $/tonne
Quality: 30-90mm; range 25-100mm
CSR: 65%; minimum 63%
Volatile matter: 1.5%; range 1-1.5%
Ash: 12.5%; range 11-13.5%
Sulphur: 0.65%; range 0.4-0.8%
Phosphorus: 0.035%
Cargo type: Non-blended
Basis: fob Tianjin
Quantity: 35,000 tonnes; minimum 5,000 tonnes
Laycan: Within 45 days
Publication: Weekly, Tuesday, at 7pm Singapore time

The consultation period for this proposed amendment starts on May 19 and will end on June 16. The amendment will then take place, subject to market feedback, on June 20.

To provide feedback on this weekly assessment, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this assessment, please contact Olivia Zhang/Paul Lim by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Olivia Zhang/Paul Lim, re: amendment to the specifications of Chinese metallurgical coke export price assessment.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology

What to read next
PRICING NOTICE: Annual Review of PIX Pulp China Price Indices Methodology – Open Consultation
HELSINKI, May 19, 2023 (PIX Pulp and Paper indices) - Fastmarkets FOEX is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for its PIX Pulp China price indices, as part of its annual methodology review process.
May 19, 2023
car production line
China’s automotive output, sales drop in April on buyer caution
China’s automotive output and sales dropped in April 2023 versus the prior month, with both largely subdued by general caution among consumers that had been fueled by the price wars in the automotive sector during the month
May 18, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
Coal mineral exploitation
Metallurgical coal outlook dims even as demand dwindles in India, China
The outlook for prime hard metallurgical coal is dim, even as demand dwindles in key end user markets China and India
May 17, 2023
 · 
Paul Lim
LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery cell, prismatic pack Li-Ion batteries supply manufacturing for electric vehicle (EV) concept, industrial energy storage car technology 3D rendering illustration
Launch of South Korean black mass payable indicators: pricing notice
Fastmarkets launched weekly payable indicators for black mass in South Korea, starting on Wednesday May 17.
May 17, 2023
 · 
Lee Allen
Copper material metal raw
China rushing to invest in new copper smelting capacity – but where’s the raw material?
A wave of investment is washing across China for the construction of new copper smelting capacity, intensifying the competition to acquire raw materials to feed the rapidly growing number of furnaces, Fastmarkets heard on Thursday May 11
May 16, 2023
 · 
Julian Luk
Coal field next to field of grass
How China’s largest coal-producing province is on its way to becoming a green steel leader
Shanxi, a top coal-producing province in North China which has been struggling with high levels of air pollution – is on its way to becoming a green steel leader in the country following the steps it has taken to prepare for the energy transition and to upgrade its steel industry over the past decade
May 16, 2023
 · 
Jessica Zong
