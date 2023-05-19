Proposal to amend coke 62% CSR, fob China specification: pricing notice

The coke strength after reaction (CSR) for the price will change to 65% from 62% to align more closely with the most common products traded in the spot market.

The newly proposed specifications are as follows:

MB-COA-0006 - Coke 65% CSR, fob China, $/tonne

Quality: 30-90mm; range 25-100mm

CSR: 65%; minimum 63%

Volatile matter: 1.5%; range 1-1.5%

Ash: 12.5%; range 11-13.5%

Sulphur: 0.65%; range 0.4-0.8%

Phosphorus: 0.035%

Cargo type: Non-blended

Basis: fob Tianjin

Quantity: 35,000 tonnes; minimum 5,000 tonnes

Laycan: Within 45 days

Publication: Weekly, Tuesday, at 7pm Singapore time

The consultation period for this proposed amendment starts on May 19 and will end on June 16. The amendment will then take place, subject to market feedback, on June 20.

To provide feedback on this weekly assessment, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this assessment, please contact Olivia Zhang/Paul Lim by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Olivia Zhang/Paul Lim, re: amendment to the specifications of Chinese metallurgical coke export price assessment.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology

