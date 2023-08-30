Proposal to amend iron ore 65% Fe Brazil-origin fines index format

This is to align the index even closer with transaction prices in the spot market.

The specifications of the index for iron ore 65% Fe Brazil-origin fines, cfr Qingdao will not change.

The consultation period for this proposed amendment starts on Wednesday August 30 and will end on September 30. The amendment will take place, subject to market feedback, on October 2.

To provide feedback on this proposal, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please email pricing@fastmarkets.com.

Please add the subject heading “FAO: Alice Li, re: Iron Ore 65% Fe Brazil-origin fines index.”To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

