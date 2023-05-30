Proposal to amend publication time of Fastmarkets’ China, Japan and South Korea ferro-chrome prices

This consultation, which is open until June 29, 2023, seeks to ensure that our prices can be seen by our subscribers in a timely manner.

The current methodology for Fastmarkets’ ferro-chrome prices can be found here.

The specifications for the affected prices, incorporating the proposed changes, are as follows:

MB-FEC-0005 Ferro-chrome contract 6-8% C, basis 50% Cr, ddp China, yuan/ tonne

Quality: Lump. Cr 50% min; C 6-8%; Si: 5% max; P 0.04% max; S 0.04% max

Quantity: Min 1,000 tonnes

Location: ddp China

Unit: CNY/tonne, normalized to Cr 50%

Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalized

Publication: Weekly. Tuesday between 5-6pm Shanghai time

MB-FEC-0006 Ferro-chrome spot 6-8% C, basis 50% Cr, ddp China, yuan/tonne

Quality: Lump. Cr 50% min, C 6-8%, Si 5% max, P 0.04% max, S 0.04% max

Quantity: Min 1,000 tonnes

Location: ddp China

Unit: CNY/tonne, normalized to Cr 50%

Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalized

Publication: Weekly. Tuesday between 5-6pm Shanghai time

MB-FEC-0017 Ferro-chrome high carbon 57-65% Cr, cif dup Japan, $/lb

Quality: 10-50mm lump. Cr 57% min, 65% max; C 6% min, 9% max; Si 2% min, 4% max; P 0.04% max; S 0.05% max

Quantity: Min 100 tonnes

Location: cif Japan

Unit: USD per lb of chrome contained

Payment terms: LC at sight and TT

Publication: Every other week. Thursday 5-6pm Shanghai time

MB-FEC-0018 Ferro-chrome high carbon 57-65% Cr, cif dup South Korea, $/lb

Quality: 10-50mm lump. Cr 57% min, 65% max; C 6% min, 9% max; Si 2% min, 4% max; P 0.04% max; S 0.05% max

Quantity: Min 100 tonnes

Location: cif South Korea

Unit: USD per lb of chrome contained

Payment terms: LC at sight and TT

Publication: Every other week. Thursday 5-6pm Shanghai time

To provide feedback on these prices, please contact Tina Tong at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Tina Tong re: ferro-chrome prices in China, Japan and South Korea.”To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

