Proposal to amend publication time of Fastmarkets’ China, Japan and South Korea ferro-chrome prices

Fastmarkets is inviting feedback on a change of publishing time for our ferro-chrome price in the Chinese domestic market as well as ferro-chrome import prices in Japan and South Korea, to 5-6pm Shanghai time from 2-3pm London time.

May 30, 2023
By Tina Tong
Pricing notice

This consultation, which is open until June 29, 2023, seeks to ensure that our prices can be seen by our subscribers in a timely manner.

The current methodology for Fastmarkets’ ferro-chrome prices can be found here.

The specifications for the affected prices, incorporating the proposed changes, are as follows:

MB-FEC-0005 Ferro-chrome contract 6-8% C, basis 50% Cr, ddp China, yuan/ tonne
Quality: Lump. Cr 50% min; C 6-8%; Si: 5% max; P 0.04% max; S 0.04% max
Quantity: Min 1,000 tonnes
Location: ddp China
Unit: CNY/tonne, normalized to Cr 50%
Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalized
Publication: Weekly. Tuesday between 5-6pm Shanghai time

MB-FEC-0006 Ferro-chrome spot 6-8% C, basis 50% Cr, ddp China, yuan/tonne
Quality: Lump. Cr 50% min, C 6-8%, Si 5% max, P 0.04% max, S 0.04% max
Quantity: Min 1,000 tonnes
Location: ddp China
Unit: CNY/tonne, normalized to Cr 50%
Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalized
Publication: Weekly. Tuesday between 5-6pm Shanghai time

MB-FEC-0017 Ferro-chrome high carbon 57-65% Cr, cif dup Japan, $/lb
Quality: 10-50mm lump. Cr 57% min, 65% max; C 6% min, 9% max; Si 2% min, 4% max; P 0.04% max; S 0.05% max
Quantity: Min 100 tonnes
Location: cif Japan
Unit: USD per lb of chrome contained
Payment terms: LC at sight and TT
Publication: Every other week. Thursday 5-6pm Shanghai time

MB-FEC-0018 Ferro-chrome high carbon 57-65% Cr, cif dup South Korea, $/lb
Quality: 10-50mm lump. Cr 57% min, 65% max; C 6% min, 9% max; Si 2% min, 4% max; P 0.04% max; S 0.05% max
Quantity: Min 100 tonnes
Location: cif South Korea
Unit: USD per lb of chrome contained
Payment terms: LC at sight and TT
Publication: Every other week. Thursday 5-6pm Shanghai time

To provide feedback on these prices, please contact Tina Tong at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Tina Tong re: ferro-chrome prices in China, Japan and South Korea.”To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

