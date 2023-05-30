Proposal to amend publishing time of Fastmarkets’ China manganese alloy, manganese ore prices

This consultation, which is open until June 29, 2023, seeks to ensure that our prices can be seen by our subscribers in a timely manner.

The current methodology for Fastmarkets’ manganese ore port index and manganese alloy prices can be found here.

The specifications for the affected prices, incorporating the proposed changes, are as follows:

MB-SIM-0001 Silico-manganese 65% Mn min, max 17% Si, in-whs China, yuan/tonne

Quality: Lump. Mn 65-72%, Si 17%, C 1.8% max, P 0.25% max, S 0.04% max

Quantity: Min 100 tonnes

Location: ddp China

Unit: CNY/tonne, all Mn grades normalized to 65% basis on pro rata basis

Payment terms: Cash, other terms normalized

Publication: Weekly. Friday 5-6pm Shanghai time

MB-FEM-0007 Ferro-manganese 65% Mn min, max 7% C, in-whs China, yuan/ tonne

Quality: Lump. Mn 65-72%, Si 4.5% max, C 7.0% max, P 0.4% max, S 0.03% max

Quantity: Min 100 tonnes

Location: In-whs China

Unit: CNY/tonne, all Mn grades normalized to 65% on pro rata basis

Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalized

Publication: Weekly, Friday 5-6pm Shanghai time

MB-MNO-0005 Manganese ore port index, base 44% Mn, range 42-48%, fot Tianjin China, yuan/dmtu

Quality: 5.5-75mm lump. Mn base 44%, range 42-48%; Fe base 5%, max 16%; silica base 11%, max 12%; P base 0.10%, max 0.16%; alumina base 5%, max 14%. Moisture base 4%, max 12%

Quantity: Min 1,000 tonnes

Location: fot Tianjin – normalized for other China mainland sea ports

Timing: Immediate

Unit: CNY per dry metric tonne,

Payment: Cash or equivalent

Publication: Friday, 5-6pm Shanghai time

MB-MNO-0004 Manganese ore port index, base 37% Mn, range 35-39%, fot Tianjin China, yuan/dmtu

Quality: 5.5-75mm lump. Mn base 37%, range 35-39%; Fe base 5%, max 10%; Silica base 5.5%, max 12%; P base 0.025%, max 0.160%; alumina base 0.2%, max 2%. Moisture content base 4%, max 12%

Quantity: Min 1,000 tonnes

Location: fot Tianjin – normalized for other China mainland sea ports

Timing: Immediate

Unit: Yuan per dry metric tonne unit

Payment: Cash or equivalent

Publication: Friday, 5-6pm Shanghai time

To provide feedback on this price, please contact Tina Tong at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Tina Tong re: manganese alloys and manganese ore port prices in China.”To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

