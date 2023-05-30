Proposal to amend publishing time of Fastmarkets’ China manganese alloy, manganese ore prices
Fastmarkets is inviting feedback on a proposal change the publishing time for our silico-manganese, ferro-manganese and manganese ore port prices in China, to 5-6pm Shanghai time from 2-3pm London time.
This consultation, which is open until June 29, 2023, seeks to ensure that our prices can be seen by our subscribers in a timely manner.
The current methodology for Fastmarkets’ manganese ore port index and manganese alloy prices can be found here.
The specifications for the affected prices, incorporating the proposed changes, are as follows:
MB-SIM-0001 Silico-manganese 65% Mn min, max 17% Si, in-whs China, yuan/tonne
Quality: Lump. Mn 65-72%, Si 17%, C 1.8% max, P 0.25% max, S 0.04% max
Quantity: Min 100 tonnes
Location: ddp China
Unit: CNY/tonne, all Mn grades normalized to 65% basis on pro rata basis
Payment terms: Cash, other terms normalized
Publication: Weekly. Friday 5-6pm Shanghai time
MB-FEM-0007 Ferro-manganese 65% Mn min, max 7% C, in-whs China, yuan/ tonne
Quality: Lump. Mn 65-72%, Si 4.5% max, C 7.0% max, P 0.4% max, S 0.03% max
Quantity: Min 100 tonnes
Location: In-whs China
Unit: CNY/tonne, all Mn grades normalized to 65% on pro rata basis
Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalized
Publication: Weekly, Friday 5-6pm Shanghai time
MB-MNO-0005 Manganese ore port index, base 44% Mn, range 42-48%, fot Tianjin China, yuan/dmtu
Quality: 5.5-75mm lump. Mn base 44%, range 42-48%; Fe base 5%, max 16%; silica base 11%, max 12%; P base 0.10%, max 0.16%; alumina base 5%, max 14%. Moisture base 4%, max 12%
Quantity: Min 1,000 tonnes
Location: fot Tianjin – normalized for other China mainland sea ports
Timing: Immediate
Unit: CNY per dry metric tonne,
Payment: Cash or equivalent
Publication: Friday, 5-6pm Shanghai time
MB-MNO-0004 Manganese ore port index, base 37% Mn, range 35-39%, fot Tianjin China, yuan/dmtu
Quality: 5.5-75mm lump. Mn base 37%, range 35-39%; Fe base 5%, max 10%; Silica base 5.5%, max 12%; P base 0.025%, max 0.160%; alumina base 0.2%, max 2%. Moisture content base 4%, max 12%
Quantity: Min 1,000 tonnes
Location: fot Tianjin – normalized for other China mainland sea ports
Timing: Immediate
Unit: Yuan per dry metric tonne unit
Payment: Cash or equivalent
Publication: Friday, 5-6pm Shanghai time
To provide feedback on this price, please contact Tina Tong at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Tina Tong re: manganese alloys and manganese ore port prices in China.”To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.