Proposal to amend US plate publication day

The affected price’s methodology is as follows, with the proposed amendment highlighted in bold:

MB-STE-0172 Steel cut-to-length plate carbon grade, fob mill US, $/cwt

Quality: ASTM A36 Commercial Steel and corresponding grades. 0.1875 inch – 2 inch thick x 48-72 inches wide x 96-288 inches long

Quantity: Min 50 tons.

Location: fob US mill, excluding Pacific states (Washington, Oregon, California, Alaska and Hawaii) as defined by the US Census Bureau.

Unit: USD per hundredweight

Publication: Weekly, Tuesday

Notes: Raw materials surcharges included. Standard packaging

The consultation period for this proposed amendment will end 30 days from the date of this pricing notice on April 14, with an update to this proposal published on that day. Subject to market feedback, the proposed changes would take place beginning with the weekly assessment from April 19.

To provide feedback on this proposal or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this assessment, please contact Abby Verret by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Abby Verret re: US CTL plate.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.