Proposal to delist US imported steel plate price
Fastmarkets proposes to discontinue its biweekly imported steel plate price assessment due to market illiquidity.
The code, name and current specifications for the item are as follows:
MB-STE-0179 Steel medium plate, import, ddp Houston, $/short ton
Quality: Commercial-quality plate within standard tolerances. ASTM A36 and equivalent. 3-6 inches thick x 48-72 inches wide
Quantity: Min 500 tons
Location: ddp Port of Houston
Unit: USD per short ton
Publication: Every two weeks, Wednesday
The consultation period for this proposed amendment will end 60 days from the date of this pricing notice on Tuesday May 24. An update to this notice will be published on that day. Subject to market feedback, the proposed changes would take place beginning with the biweekly assessment on Wednesday May 25.
To provide feedback on this proposal or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this assessment, please contact Abby Verret by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Abby Verret re: Imported steel plate.”
