Proposal to delist US imported steel plate price

The code, name and current specifications for the item are as follows:

MB-STE-0179 Steel medium plate, import, ddp Houston, $/short ton

Quality: Commercial-quality plate within standard tolerances. ASTM A36 and equivalent. 3-6 inches thick x 48-72 inches wide

Quantity: Min 500 tons

Location: ddp Port of Houston

Unit: USD per short ton

Publication: Every two weeks, Wednesday

The consultation period for this proposed amendment will end 60 days from the date of this pricing notice on Tuesday May 24. An update to this notice will be published on that day. Subject to market feedback, the proposed changes would take place beginning with the biweekly assessment on Wednesday May 25.

To provide feedback on this proposal or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this assessment, please contact Abby Verret by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Abby Verret re: Imported steel plate.”

