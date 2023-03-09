Proposal to delist US titanium prices

The code, name and current specifications for the affected markets are as follows:

MB-TI-0004 Titanium ingot 6AI-4V, fob shipping point US, $/lb

Quality: 6Al-4V (Aluminum 6%, vanadium 4%, titanium remainder)

Location: fob shipping point

Unit: US dollars per pound

Publication: Quarterly

MB-TI-0005 Titanium plate alloy AMS 4911, fob shipping point US, $/lb

Quality: AMS 4911 ½ inch x 48 inch x 120 inch

Location: fob shipping point

Unit: US dollars per pound

Publication: Quarterly

MB-TI-0006 Titanium bar alloy AMS 4928, fob shipping point US, $/lb

Quality: AMS 4928, 1-inch diameter

Location: fob shipping point

Unit: US dollars per pound

Publication: Quarterly

MB-TI-0007 Titanium plate commercially pure, fob shipping point US, $/lb

Quality: ASTM-B265 Grade 2, ½ inch x 96 inch x 240 inch

Location: fob shipping point

Unit: US dollars per pound

Publication: Quarterly

MB-TI-0008 Titanium sheet commercially pure, fob shipping point US, $/lb

Quality: ASTM-B265 Grade 2, 1/8 inch x 36 inch x 96 inch

Unit: US dollars per pound

Location: fob shipping point

Publication: Quarterly

The consultation period for this proposed amendment will end 30 days from the date of this pricing notice, on Monday April 10. An update to this notice will be published on that day. Subject to market feedback, the proposed changes would take place immediately, with no quarterly assessment in April.

To provide feedback on this proposal, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this assessment, please contact Grace Asenov by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Grace Asenov re: US Titanium.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

