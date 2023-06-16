Proposal to discontinue newsprint price coverage for Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Singapore

The consultation period for this proposed discontinuation and change starts June 16, 2023 and will end July 16, 2023. The final decision will be published July 31, 2023. The discontinuation will take place, subject to market feedback, from users and subscriber.

Pending the final decision, the discontinuation of assessments for those markets will be implemented from September 2023 and the third quarter newsprint assessment for Asia will only include India, the biggest importer of the grade in the region, and is due to be published on September 29, 2023.

Markets impacted:



1342 Hong Kong Newsprint, 42 g, $/tonne

1129 Hong Kong Newsprint, 45 g, $/tonne

1344 Singapore Newsprint, 42 g, $/tonne

1133 Singapore Newsprint, 45 g, $/tonne

1346 Taiwan Newsprint, 42 g, $/tonne

1137 Taiwan Newsprint, 45 g, $/tonne

1345 Thailand Newsprint, 42 g, $/tonne

1135 Thailand Newsprint, 45 g, $/tonne

To provide feedback on this proposal, please contact Nick Chang by email at: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Nick Chang, re: Asian newsprint prices.

