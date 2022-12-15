Proposal to discontinue Russian containerboard pricing

The consultation period for this proposed discontinuation starts from December 15, 2022 and will end on January 22, 2023. The final decision will be published February 2, 2023. The discontinuation will take place, subject to market feedback, from March 2, 2023.

Russia Containerboard and Russia Containerboard Euro per tonne:

1337 Unbleached kraftliner, 125-g, Russia, RUB/tonne

1338 White-top kraftliner, 125-g, Russia, RUB/tonne

1339 Testliner 2, 125-g, Russia, RUB/tonne

1340 Semi-chemical fluting, 112-g, Russia, RUB/tonne

1341 Recycled fluting, 112-g, Russia, RUB/tonne

12042 Unbleached kraftliner, 125g, Russia, EUR

12043 White-top kraftliner, 125g, Russia, EUR

12044 Semi-chemical fluting,112 g, Russia, EUR

12045 Testliner 2, 125g, Russia, EUR

12046 Recycled fluting, 112g, Russia, EUR

To provide feedback on this proposal, please contact Steve Sachoff by email at: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Steve Sachoff, re: Russian containerboard.

