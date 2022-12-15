Proposal to discontinue Russian containerboard pricing
Fastmarkets RISI is proposing to discontinue the assessments of Russian containerboard to reflect shifting customer priorities.
The consultation period for this proposed discontinuation starts from December 15, 2022 and will end on January 22, 2023. The final decision will be published February 2, 2023. The discontinuation will take place, subject to market feedback, from March 2, 2023.
Russia Containerboard and Russia Containerboard Euro per tonne:
1337 Unbleached kraftliner, 125-g, Russia, RUB/tonne
1338 White-top kraftliner, 125-g, Russia, RUB/tonne
1339 Testliner 2, 125-g, Russia, RUB/tonne
1340 Semi-chemical fluting, 112-g, Russia, RUB/tonne
1341 Recycled fluting, 112-g, Russia, RUB/tonne
12042 Unbleached kraftliner, 125g, Russia, EUR
12043 White-top kraftliner, 125g, Russia, EUR
12044 Semi-chemical fluting,112 g, Russia, EUR
12045 Testliner 2, 125g, Russia, EUR
12046 Recycled fluting, 112g, Russia, EUR
To provide feedback on this proposal, please contact Steve Sachoff by email at: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Steve Sachoff, re: Russian containerboard.
To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing methodology and specification documents see here.
To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing notice please see here.