Proposal to discontinue Russian domestic steel prices

The affected price assessments are:

MB-STE-0064 - Steel cold-rolled sheet domestic, cpt Moscow, Russia, rubles/tonne incl. VAT

MB-STE-0065 - Steel hot-rolled sheet domestic, cpt Moscow, Russia, rubles/tonne incl. VAT

MB-STE-0066 - Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic, cpt Moscow, Russia, rubles/tonne incl. VAT

MB-STE-0514 - Steel plate domestic, cpt Moscow, Russia, rubles/tonne incl. VAT

Fastmarkets has observed an extended period of limited transaction data being reported for these assessments.

The consultation period for this price discontinuation will begin on Thursday June 29 and end on Friday September 29, with changes taking place, subject to market feedback, from Thursday October 5.

To provide feedback on the proposal to discontinue these price assessments, or if you would like more information about this consultation, please contact Janie Davies by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Janie Davies, re: Russian domestic steel prices.”

